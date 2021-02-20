Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Tractor Supply worth $59,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $173.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

