Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of ONEOK worth $56,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

OKE opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

