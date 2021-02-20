Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $50,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

