Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.22 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Waters worth $51,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $281.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

