Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.13 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Citizens Financial Group worth $53,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

