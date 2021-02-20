Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.85 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $53,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

IAC stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

