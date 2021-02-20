Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.50 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of XPO Logistics worth $55,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $119.49 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

