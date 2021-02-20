Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.86 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of CareDx worth $56,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $85.05 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

