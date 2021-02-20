Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.90 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.
Shares of MLM stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.20.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
