Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.90 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.