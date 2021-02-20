Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.25 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $59,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,384 shares of company stock worth $314,429 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

