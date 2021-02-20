Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.76 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $59,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 873.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

