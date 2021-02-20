Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,537 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $393.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,466 shares of company stock valued at $96,455,299. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

