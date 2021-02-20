Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Bio-Techne worth $59,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.62 and a 200 day moving average of $295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

