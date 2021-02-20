Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of FirstEnergy worth $54,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

