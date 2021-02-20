Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 131,941 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $51,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,770,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608,225 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

QSR stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.