Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,675 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PerkinElmer worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $136.79 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.