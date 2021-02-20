Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 172,827 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,126 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 172,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Las Vegas Sands worth $60,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

