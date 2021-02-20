Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 202,811 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Nucor worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

