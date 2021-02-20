Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,451 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $50,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after acquiring an additional 473,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,427,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.99 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.