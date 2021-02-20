Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,559 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $56,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

NYSE ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

