Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 266,027 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Medical Properties Trust worth $55,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

MPW opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

