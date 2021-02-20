Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,372 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of Assurant worth $54,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.