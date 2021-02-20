Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,908 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Burlington Stores worth $58,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.
NYSE BURL opened at $264.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
