Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Masimo worth $50,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 68.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $259.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

