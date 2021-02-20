Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 397,989 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of American Campus Communities worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

