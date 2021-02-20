Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 464,240 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of KeyCorp worth $52,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

