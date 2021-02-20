Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,206 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

NDAQ opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.