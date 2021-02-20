Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,647 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Albemarle worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

