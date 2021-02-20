Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,933 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Markel worth $57,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,091.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,038.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,022.19. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

