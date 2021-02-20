Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 64,510 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Black Knight worth $59,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.