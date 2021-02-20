Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 66,765 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of AmerisourceBergen worth $50,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

