Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 734,680 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Zscaler worth $53,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.31.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

