Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of The AES worth $51,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 72,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.