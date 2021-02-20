Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Critical Analysis

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme -0.08% 2.13% 0.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.82 $6.48 million N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $27.63 billion 0.74 $3.64 billion $0.92 5.21

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vendor and equipment finance services; and vehicle leasing and fleet management services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, advisory, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides payment and cash management, cash clearing and correspondent banking, receivable and supply chain financing, trade financing, and FOREX transaction services; private banking services and wealth management solutions, including financial analysis; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services, as well as fixed income and currencies services. SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

