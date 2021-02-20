SUN (SUN) Market Cap Reaches $78.47 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $16.57 or 0.00029165 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $78.47 million and $65.41 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00409451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025081 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

