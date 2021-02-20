Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

