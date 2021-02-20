Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.41% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $58,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

