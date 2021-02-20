Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $36.05 million and $3.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,482,444 coins and its circulating supply is 308,101,872 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

