Supernova Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.15. 57,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPNVU)

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.

