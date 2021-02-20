SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $18.87 or 0.00033207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $1.78 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.82 or 0.00830108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00056975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.04791154 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 196,633,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

