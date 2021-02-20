Swap Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $416,086.24 and $561.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,515,325 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

