Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,047.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Swap has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $487,424.08 and $2,047.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,520,070 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

