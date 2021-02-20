Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.40 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $99.68 million and $12.40 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00406556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,775,921 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

