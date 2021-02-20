Swipe Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Swipe has a total market cap of $272.85 million and $486.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00005575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

