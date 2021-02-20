Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Wix.com worth $53,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,396,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.53.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $353.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

