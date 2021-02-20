Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of PTC worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $90,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 395,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock worth $5,085,590. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

