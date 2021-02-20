Swiss National Bank Has $48.53 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.51% of Henry Schein worth $48,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.