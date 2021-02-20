Swiss National Bank Has $52.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Fidelity National Financial worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.
