Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of NortonLifeLock worth $44,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

