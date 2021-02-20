Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Brown & Brown worth $53,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,720.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

